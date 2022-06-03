Bond set for Brownsville ISD student accused of having a gun, ammo in his car
A student who was detained by police with the Brownsville Independent School District was charged for allegedly having a gun and several boxes of ammunition in his vehicle.
Gael Avalos, 17, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place on Friday. His bond was set at $75,000.
RELATED: Brownsville ISD to continue with enhanced security measures after gun found in student's vehicle
Authorities said they found the gun in his vehicle at Veterans Memorial Early College High School during a routine sweep of vehicles on campus.
An investigation is underway.
More News
News Video
-
Construction on railway relocation project in Harlingen to get underway soon
-
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department hosts Free Fishing Day on Saturday, June...
-
Mission family receives nearly $7,000 in donations after home destroyed in fire
-
McAllen police report sighting of 'large, catlike animal'
-
Bond set for Brownsville ISD student accused of having a gun, ammo...