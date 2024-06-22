Border Patrol agent arrested on human smuggling charge

A U.S. Border Patrol Agent was arrested on a human smuggling charge, according to a news release from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

Jorge Alonso was arrested on Wednesday, May 22, following a joint investigation from the DA’s office and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility, the news release stated.

Jail records shows Alonso was booked into the Cameron County jail on Friday on charges of smuggling of persons and criminal conspiracy.

A news release states Alonso allegedly encouraged and coached an undocumented immigrant to enter into the U.S. via a port of entry and make a claim to legal status.

Alonso also allegedly provided a fraudulent U.S. birth certificate.

“The goal of the conspiracy was to establish a basis for further illegal crossings based on the fraudulent U.S. birth certificate,” the news release stated.

Alonso faces at least 10 years in prison on the human smuggling charge, the release added.

Channel 5 News reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for comment. They released the following statement in full:

"On May 31, a CBP employee assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector was arrested on an outstanding warrant with charges of smuggling and conspiracy to commit smuggling. The incident is under investigation by the Cameron County Attorney’s Office with the assistance of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility and DHS Office of Inspector General.

CBP stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission, and the overwhelming majority of CBP employees and officers perform their duties with honor and distinction, working tirelessly every day to keep our country safe. CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility takes all allegations seriously and conducts investigations thoroughly, fairly, and with impartiality. An arrest is merely an allegation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."