Border Patrol agent arrested on human smuggling charge

Jorge Alonso. photo credit: Cameron County jail

A U.S. Border Patrol Agent was arrested on a human smuggling charge, according to a news release from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

Jorge Alonso was arrested on Wednesday, May 22, following a joint investigation from the DA’s office and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility, the news release stated.

Jail records shows Alonso was booked into the Cameron County jail on Friday on charges of smuggling of persons and criminal conspiracy.

A news release states Alonso allegedly encouraged and coached an undocumented immigrant to enter into the U.S. via a port of entry and make a claim to legal status.

Alonso also allegedly provided a fraudulent U.S. birth certificate.

“The goal of the conspiracy was to establish a basis for further illegal crossings based on the fraudulent U.S. birth certificate,” the news release stated.

Alonso faces at least 10 years in prison on the human smuggling charge, the release added.