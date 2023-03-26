BPUB Warns abut Phony Callers Targeting Business Owners

WESLACO – Brownsville business owners are being targeted by impostors.

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board says they’ve received several complaints about imposters imitating the company over the phone.

BPUB communications and public relations manager Ryan Greenfeld says customers receive a call, voicemail or automated message from someone claiming to be a representative of BPUB.

He explains payments are only accepted at 956-983-6100.

If you receive call like this, report it to Brownsville police at 956-548-7000.

