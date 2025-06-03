x

Brownsville police identify man shot in the face

By: Sarah Cervera

Related Story

The man who was shot in the face on Saturday has been identified.

Brownsville police say 25-year-old Brandon Jason Ramirez is still recovering in the hospital in stable condition.

RELATED STORY: Man hospitalized after being shot in the face in Brownsville, police investigating

The shooting happened on Salida De Luna near Raquel Pena Elementary School. No arrest have been made.

News
Brownsville police identify victim shot in the...
Brownsville police identify victim shot in the face
The man who was shot in the face on Saturday has been identified. Brownsville police say 25-year-old Brandon Jason... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 01 2025 Jun 1, 2025 Sunday, June 01, 2025 5:35:00 PM CDT June 01, 2025
Radar
7 Days