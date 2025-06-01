Brownsville police identify victim shot in the face
The man who was shot in the face on Saturday has been identified.
Brownsville police say 25-year-old Brandon Jason Ramirez is still recovering in the hospital in stable condition.
RELATED STORY: Man hospitalized after being shot in the face in Brownsville, police investigating
The shooting happened on Salida De Luna near Raquel Pena Elementary School. No arrest have been made.
