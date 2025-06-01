Man hospitalized after being shot in the face in Brownsville, police investigating

A 25-year-old male was taken to a Brownsville hospital after being shot in the face, according to police.

Brownsville police said the shooting took place at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the 4900 block of Salida De Luna.

Police said the victim is in stable condition and the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.