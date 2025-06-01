x

Man hospitalized after being shot in the face in Brownsville, police investigating

7 hours 13 minutes 5 seconds ago Saturday, May 31 2025 May 31, 2025 May 31, 2025 10:22 PM May 31, 2025 in News - Local

A 25-year-old male was taken to a Brownsville hospital after being shot in the face, according to police.

Brownsville police said the shooting took place at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the 4900 block of Salida De Luna.

Police said the victim is in stable condition and the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

