Brownsville police search for aggravated robbery suspect

Brownsville police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed two women at gunpoint, according to Brownsville Police Department spokesperson Abril Luna.

Luna said police were able to identify the suspect as 34-year-old Arturo Hernandez, and he is deemed armed and dangerous.

According to Luna, on January 22, police responded to the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory, located at the 400 block of East Morrison Road, in reference to an aggravated robbery.

The victim said a Hispanic male, later identified as Hernandez, pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse and stole her gray 2003 BMW, according to Luna.

A short time later, police received a second report of an aggravated robbery at a Stripes store, located at the 2200 block of Morningside Road.

Luna said the victim reported a male suspect wearing a ski mask and driving a gray BMW pointed a gun at her and demanded she hand over her purse.

Officers managed to locate the stolen BMW and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, according to Luna. Hernandez refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit occurred.

Luna said Hernandez struck multiple vehicles as he attempted to evade law enforcement, but eventually came to a stop at the 2200 block of Morningside Road. Despite police efforts, Hernandez was not apprehended, but police managed to recover a firearm at the scene.

According to Luna, two active arrest warrants for aggravated robbery have been issued for Hernandez, who remains at-large. It is unknown if Hernandez is in possession of another firearm or not.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts are urged to contact Brownsville police at 956-548-7000 or Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.