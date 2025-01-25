x

Brownsville police search for suspect involved in aggravated robbery

By: Stefany Rosales

Related Story

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Wednesday night.

Police said the robbery led to a vehicle pursuit on Alton Gloor Boulevard and involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

Brownsville police continue to search for a suspect.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

News
Brownsville police search for suspect involved in...
Brownsville police search for suspect involved in aggravated robbery
The Brownsville Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Wednesday night. Police said the robbery led to... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, January 23 2025 Jan 23, 2025 Thursday, January 23, 2025 10:18:00 AM CST January 23, 2025
Radar
7 Days