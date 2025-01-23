x

Brownsville police search for suspect involved in aggravated robbery

Thursday, January 23 2025

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Wednesday night.

Police said the robbery led to a vehicle pursuit on Alton Gloor Boulevard and involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

Brownsville police continue to search for a suspect.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

