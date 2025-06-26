Brownsville police seeking suspects accused of vandalizing park
The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects accused of vandalizing a local park, according to a news release.
Graffiti has popped up at Tony Gonzalez Park, located at 34 Tony Gonzalez Dr.
“These acts of vandalism have included the defacing of public murals, fences, and even trees within the park,” the news release stated.
Those with any information are urged to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8377.
