Brownsville Rivera Raiders football preview
Related Story
BROWNSVILLLE, Texas -- Rivera high school is looking for better fortune this year in District 32-6A after going winless.
It's a new year for a more experienced Raider group. Click on the video above for more.
News
BROWNSVILLLE, Texas -- Rivera high school is looking for better fortune this year in District 32-6A after going winless. ... More >>
News Video
-
Valley veteran reacts to approval of law granting more benefits for veterans...
-
Mandatory water restrictions to begin on Saturday in San Benito
-
Mandatory water restrictions now in effect in Mission
-
Jury selection in voter fraud trial for former Edinburg mayor set for...
-
Donna man killed in motorcycle crash in Alamo