x

Brownsville Rivera Raiders football preview

Related Story

BROWNSVILLLE, Texas -- Rivera high school is looking for better fortune this year in District 32-6A after going winless. 

It's a new year for a more experienced Raider group. Click on the video above for more.

News
Brownsville Rivera Raiders football preview
Brownsville Rivera Raiders football preview
BROWNSVILLLE, Texas -- Rivera high school is looking for better fortune this year in District 32-6A after going winless. ... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 03 2022 Aug 3, 2022 Wednesday, August 03, 2022 10:00:00 PM CDT August 03, 2022
Radar
7 Days