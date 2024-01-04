Brownsville School Vandalized, Police Investigating
BROWNSVILLE – Brownsville police are looking for the person or persons who vandalized a school building by spray painting graffiti against President Donald Trump.
The graffiti was discovered Monday at Besteiro Middle School.
Officials said it has since been cleaned up.
Anyone with information is asked to call BISD Campus Crime Stoppers at (956) 408-0049.
