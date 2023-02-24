x

Brownsville Student Athletes Receive Scholarships

Related Story

BROWNSVILLE - A group of Brownsville ISD student athletes have been rewarded for their excellence on and off the field with scholarships. CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has more from Hanna High School. 

News
Brownsville Student Athletes Receive Scholarships
Brownsville Student Athletes Receive Scholarships
BROWNSVILLE - A group of Brownsville ISD student athletes have been rewarded for their excellence on and off the field... More >>
3 years ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 Monday, June 17, 2019 6:21:00 PM CDT June 17, 2019
Radar
7 Days