Buildup of traffic at ports of entries impacting consumers and businesses

The enhanced inspection checks by troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety continues to cause a big backup of commercial traffic on local ports of entries.

While the blockade on the Mexican side of the Pharr International Bridge ended on Wednesday, the lines at the bridge are still long and products expected for import still being delayed.

RELATED: Industry leaders weigh in on long-term impacts of enhanced inspections Pharr bridge

The head of the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas said Gov. Greg Abbott should pause the inspections while a better plan is worked out.

"I would say people are already starting to see an impact,” Lance Jungmeyer said. “First it comes in less availability at grocery stores. And then you'll see when it starts to run out. They start to raise the price. And what we're hearing about and seeing right now with wholesalers around the country, they're a little low on certain items."

Watch the video above for the full story.

RELATED: ‘It’s not enough’: Valley produce company responds to Abbott’s relaxation of state inspections at Nuevo León port of entry