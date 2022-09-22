Cajun Navy prepares to respond to Tropical Storm Beta
Related Story
The Cajun Navy is preparing to respond to Tropical Storm Beta.
Kenneth Turner, the safety and security team lead for the Cajun Relief Foundation, a nonprofit organization, said they're always looking for new Cajun Navy volunteers.
"Even if they can't get out and get in a boat or get in a high-water vehicle or something and start rescuing people, we have a lot of need for people behind the scenes," Turner said.
For more information, visit https://cajunrelief.org/
News
The Cajun Navy is preparing to respond to Tropical Storm Beta. Kenneth Turner, the safety and security team lead... More >>
News Video
-
First & Goal: Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022
-
City of Elsa looking into legalizing 8-liners
-
Officials: Fall months will increase chances of mosquito-borne illness
-
Cameron county sheriff accuses county commissioners of political retaliation
-
New app improving communication between EMS and hospitals in Weslaco