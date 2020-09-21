Cajun Navy prepares to respond to Tropical Storm Beta

The Cajun Navy is preparing to respond to Tropical Storm Beta.

Kenneth Turner, the safety and security team lead for the Cajun Relief Foundation, a nonprofit organization, said they're always looking for new Cajun Navy volunteers.

"Even if they can't get out and get in a boat or get in a high-water vehicle or something and start rescuing people, we have a lot of need for people behind the scenes," Turner said.

For more information, visit https://cajunrelief.org/