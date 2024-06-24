x

Cameron Co. Authorities Searching for 2 Shooting Suspects

NEAR SAN BENITO – Law enforcement is on the lookout for a suspect involved in a shooting near San Benito. 

Eighteen-year-old Jaciel Cantu remains on the run. 

Cameron County Sheriff's deputies say they responded to the scene on Castillo and Williams roads Monday afternoon.

Upon arrival, they found a 17-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition. 

Officials say Cantu fled the scene, crashed into a ditch but took off on foot. 

If you know of his whereabouts, you're asked to call the sheriff's department at 956-350-5551.

