Cameron Co. Authorities Searching for 2 Shooting Suspects
NEAR SAN BENITO – Law enforcement is on the lookout for a suspect involved in a shooting near San Benito.
Eighteen-year-old Jaciel Cantu remains on the run.
Cameron County Sheriff's deputies say they responded to the scene on Castillo and Williams roads Monday afternoon.
Upon arrival, they found a 17-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.
Officials say Cantu fled the scene, crashed into a ditch but took off on foot.
If you know of his whereabouts, you're asked to call the sheriff's department at 956-350-5551.
