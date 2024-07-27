Cameron Co. Judge Reprimanded for Judicial Conduct

LA FERIA – A Cameron County judge has been reprimanded by the State Commission on judicial conduct.

Judge Mike Trejo is the Justice of the Peace for Precinct 5, place three in La Feria.

The commissioner filed a public reprimand and order of additional education.

According to the letter issued by the commission, Trejo gave preferential treatment to dismiss traffic citations in 2017.

It was done for certain people associated with a local musician, who’s also a political supporter known as Fruity Villarreal.

Judge Trejo has 90 days to complete 20 hours of instruction on traffic citation and warrants.