Cameron Co. Officials Approve Fee Increase for SPI Beaches

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – Starting next week, you’ll be paying more to go to a county beach.

Cameron County commissioners approved the hike in beach user fees at Andy Bowie Park, Beach Access 3 and 6, E. K. Atwood and Isla Blanca parks.

Cameron County Parks Director Joe Vega says fee increases in the past couple of years have helped build what the parks have now.

While an increase in the fee can put some up in arms, the money is also used to hire more people and goes toward improvements.

