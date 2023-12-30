x

Cameron County jails back in compliance following female inmate death

Related Story

The Cameron County sheriff has confirmed the jails are back in compliance.

Earlier this month, the jails were being inspected by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

The inspection came after the death of a female inmate in late October. The Texas Rangers investigated her death, and the autopsy report showed she died from Fentanyl poisoning. 

Her death was ruled accidental.

News
Cameron County jails back in compliance following...
Cameron County jails back in compliance following female inmate death
The Cameron County sheriff has confirmed the jails are back in compliance. Earlier this month, the jails were being... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 28 2023 Dec 28, 2023 Thursday, December 28, 2023 11:36:00 AM CST December 28, 2023
Radar
7 Days