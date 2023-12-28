x

Cameron County jails back in compliance following female inmate death

2 hours 16 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, December 28 2023 Dec 28, 2023 December 28, 2023 12:36 PM December 28, 2023 in News - Local

The Cameron County sheriff has confirmed the jails are back in compliance.

Earlier this month, the jails were being inspected by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

The inspection came after the death of a female inmate in late October. The Texas Rangers investigated her death, and the autopsy report showed she died from Fentanyl poisoning. 

Her death was ruled accidental.

