Cameron County jails back in compliance following female inmate death
The Cameron County sheriff has confirmed the jails are back in compliance.
Earlier this month, the jails were being inspected by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
The inspection came after the death of a female inmate in late October. The Texas Rangers investigated her death, and the autopsy report showed she died from Fentanyl poisoning.
Her death was ruled accidental.
