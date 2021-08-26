Catholic Charities of the RGV responds to Abbott's transportation order

After controversy erupted this week over a migrant family sick with COVID-19 staying at a hotel in La Joya and dining at a Whataburger, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order ordering troopers with the Department of Public Safety to stop any vehicles suspected of carrying migrants.

Director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley Sister Norma Pimentel says her organization rents out hotel rooms for COVID-19 infected migrants to quarantine to avoid infecting others at the Catholic Charities Respite Center.

"We need to take them somewhere they are safe," she said. "We cannot just put them and expose anyone to the virus."

In a statement, Pimentel said her organization has been putting COVID-19 infected migrants in hotel rooms for over a year to avoid more infections, adding the Catholic Charities cannot obligate a person to stay in their room.

