CBP's New Tent Facilities to Speed Up Immigrant Processing

WESLACO – Customs and Border Protection is working to construct tents in the Rio Grande Valley and El Paso.

The federal government set a deadline for the end of April; the facilities will house the overflow of immigrants.

In documents filed by CBP April 12 at a federal government bidding site, they detail plans on setting up the facility at the Donna port-of-entry.

The housing will provide temporary housing, meals, showers, clean clothes, and a medical area for immigrant families and children coming into the country alone.

It's described as a soft-sided facility that can be used for eight months starting in May.

Then, the decision to keep housing them can be extended month-by-month through December.

The total cost would end up around $37 million if the facilities remain in place through the end of the year.

Department of Homeland Security Customs and Border Protection is working to fast-track the construction citing the number of immigrants coming into the country and how quickly it is out-pacing the current capacity to process them.

By overriding the traditional bidding process and working with a company, Deployed Resources, that worked with CBP in 2016, documents state the facility would be completed by April 30, 2019.

The new head of the Department of Homeland Security is expected in the Valley tomorrow.

During his last visit to El Paso, he announced CBP was building a new processing facility there.

CHANNEL FIVE NEWS will be at the press conference Wednesday to keep up with the developments.