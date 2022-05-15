CBP Warns Travelers Crossing Border During Holiday Week

WESLACO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection is warning travelers planning a trip across the border this holiday week.

A CBP supervisor tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS people still try to sneak in fruits, candies, liquor and other items that are strictly prohibited.

CBP also reminds people cascarones are limited to only one dozen per passenger.

Fresh eggs, raw chicken and live birds or poultry continue to be prohibited from Mexico – these items could still be affected by Newcastle disease.

Watch the video above for more information.