CDL program giving Santa Rosa ISD students job opportunity

Two Santa Rosa Independent School District students are now eligible for CDL jobs after graduating from a summer program.

The program is a four week, 160 hour course. There is also a permit test and hands-on training, but they do get licensed once all that is complete.

The district partnered with South Texas College for this program.

"Once we started speaking to STC, they started giving us statistics on it, the need and what was the benefit for our students. So that's when we started talking and really trying to promote it," Santa Rosa ISD Director of the Ace Program Sandra Leal said.

STC says the demand for CDL drivers is at an all-time high. The school district is using federal grant money to offer the program to students for free.