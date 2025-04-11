'They have to immediately return to their home country:' Visas revoked for 9 UTRGV international students

Nine international students at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley have been ordered to leave the United States immediately after their student visas were canceled.

Channel 5 News confirmed on Thursday that the university was notified the visas were revoked.

“UTRGV has been notified that the records of nine international students have been terminated in SEVIS by federal authorities,” the university said in a statement. “We have alerted the affected students and are committed to providing guidance within the parameters of law.”

The Texas Tribune previously reported that over 100 students across the state have had their legal status changed from the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, or SEVIS database.

RELATED STORY: 118 international students’ immigration statuses revoked across Texas universities

The action comes after the Department of Homeland Security announced they would be screening international students’ social media for “antisemitic” content in the wake of several pro-Palestine protests on college campuses across the country.

McAllen immigration attorney Carlos Garcia is not representing any of the impacted students — who have not been identified — but said he was able to review the letter one of the students received from immigration officials.

“The letters indicate that it’s because they're in violation of their visa, or there is some kind of criminal history,” Garcia said. “They have to immediately return to their home country, and they're being given reasons that don't make any sense."

Garcia said he feels the accusations don't add-up, and that he believes the letters indicate the students were involved with crime or violating the law.

“These are students who are engineers, or perhaps in medical school, or seeking some other type of higher education who are traveling internationally… because of where they are from,” Garcia said.

UTRGV students reacted to the news Thursday afternoon.

“UTRGV needs to fight more for these students to stay here because they're really what provides the backbone of our community,” student Raul Marquez said.

Garcia recommends students who had their visas revoked get legal help from an attorney, and fight their case in federal court.

Channel 5 News reached out to UTRGV to ask if the students are no longer allowed on-campus or if they are still students. As of Thursday evening, they have not responded.

Watch the video above for the full story.