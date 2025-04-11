Starr County hospital addresses concerns over new overtime restrictions
Starr County Memorial Hospital is responding to complaints about new scheduling restrictions and concerns it could affect medical care
The response comes after nurses reached out to Channel 5 News over the hospital’s new overtime restrictions. The scheduling change started in March to avoid unnecessary overtime.
“We want to put our community at ease, letting you know that patient services are not being cut or affected,” Starr County Memorial Hospital Board President Dr. Adrian Guerra said.
In March, the hospital sent a memo to department heads that said employees can no longer be scheduled to work overtime.
The memo came with examples of schedules that included shorter weeks, but longer days.
Nurses expressed concerns over the schedule about fatigue and potential impact to patients that went viral on social media.
On Thursday, Channel 5 News learned that nurses met with hospital CEO Thalia Muñoz to voice their concerns. Nurses who attended the meeting said they felt like their voices are being heard.
Muñoz told Channel 5 News the hospital plans to work with an outside scheduling consultant to ease nurses' minds
