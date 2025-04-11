Habitat for Humanity accepting applications for new house in Weslaco
Habitat for Humanity broke ground Thursday on a new project in Weslaco.
The organization is building a three-bedroom home on West 1st Street that will be given to a family in need.
Applications to be selected to receive the home are available online.
“They have to go through several steps, they have to meet the income requirement,” For Humanity Rio Grande Valley Executive Director Mariano Ayala said. “They can't make too much money, but they have to have enough income to be able to pay the monthly mortgage at zero percent interest.”
According to the Habitat for Humanity website, applicants must have a housing need and must have a minimum steady, total household income of at least $24,000 per year, among other factors.
