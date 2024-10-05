City of Harlingen celebrating 4th of July with Freedom Fest 2024
The city of Harlingen is inviting the public to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with them.
The city will be celebrating the holiday with Freedom Fest 2024 at Lon C. Hill Destination Park, located at 1216 Fair Park Blvd.
Freedom Fest is set for Thursday, July 4 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
