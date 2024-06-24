x

City of Harlingen celebrating 4th of July with Freedom Fest 2024

City of Harlingen celebrating 4th of July with Freedom Fest 2024
4 hours 31 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, June 24 2024 Jun 24, 2024 June 24, 2024 5:37 PM June 24, 2024 in News - Local

The city of Harlingen is inviting the public to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with them.

The city will be celebrating the holiday with Freedom Fest 2024 at Lon C. Hill Destination Park, located at 1216 Fair Park Blvd.

Freedom Fest is set for Thursday, July 4 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days