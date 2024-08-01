City of Pharr expanding international bridge operations

The city of Pharr is working to expand operations at the international bridge.

The city is adding two new inbound commercial lanes and two new exit commercial inspection booths.

The expansion funded by the Customs Border Protection Donations Acceptance program, and it cost the city about $20 million for two expansion projects. They will enhance trade and travel at the Pharr Port of Entry.

"We're expanding the docks, the dry dock and the cold inspection facility, and we're also adding an agriculture lab and training center for future entomologists," city of Pharr Bridge Director Luis Bazan said. "We're the number one produce bridge in the nation, so we're going to continue to bring more product and fruits and vegetables, so we have to be prepared for that."

The city said the bridge expansion project will break ground in August and is expected to be done by December 2025.

A new Texas Department of Public Safety inspection center is also expected to open in December.