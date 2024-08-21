College Park Defeats RGV 117-112
Related Story
EDINBURG - The Valley's pro basketball team dropped a 117-112 decision to the College Park Skyhawks Tuesday night at Bert Ogden Arena.
The Vipers (11-21) struggled behind the arc, making just eight of their 42 three-point attempts.
Armoni Brooks led the Skyhawks (16-15) with a game high 32 points, while Jaron Blossomgame paced RGV with 25 points and 10 rebounds.
The Vipers return to their home court Thursday night as they take on Agua Caliente at 7pm.
You can watch the game live on 5.2 Somos El Valle or cable channel 1240.
News
EDINBURG - The Valley's pro basketball team dropped a 117-112 decision to the College Park Skyhawks Tuesday night at Bert... More >>
News Video
-
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' costumes displayed at Cinemark Pharr Town Center movie theater
-
Relatives of Willacy county teen address the man convicted in his death
-
2 suspects in custody, 2 more on the run in deadly Alamo...
-
McAllen ISD: Nikki Rowe football player injured during party has died
-
Consumer Reports: Best luggage for that late summer escape