Community Comes Together in Support of DACA in San Juan
SAN JUAN – Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients and community members stood together in San Juan on Tuesday.
This as testimony was being heard at the Supreme Court for DACA.
La Union del Pueblo Entero, or LUPE, held a conference telling dreamers, whatever is decided in court will not be a final decision.
However, the non-profit is experiencing a decrease in DACA recipient renewals.
