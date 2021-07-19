Home
Blue Origin brings space tourism to tiny Texas town
VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — For years, the official letterhead for the small town of Van Horn, tucked neatly among the foothills of the Guadalupe Mountains,...
Hidalgo County reports zero coronavirus-related deaths, 48 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Monday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths...
July 19, 2021: Mostly sunny, temperatures in the 90s
July 19, 2021: Mostly sunny, temperatures in the 90s
July 18, 2021: Partly cloudy with highs in the 90s
July 17, 2021: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s
Sports
UTRGV baseball recruiting locally
EDINBURG, Texas -- Right now, the UTRGV baseball team has at least four players on its roster from right here in the valley. Channel 5...
Harlingen Cardinal receives local scholarship
HARLINGEN, Texas -- Jerry Hirst coached the Harlingen...
UTRGV pitcher hopeful for draft
EDINBURG, Texas -- The 2021 MLB Draft is...
Community
CBP finds rare pest in shipment of coconuts
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at the Pharr International Bridge intercepted a rare pest in a shipment of coconuts last month, according to a...
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
Hechos Valle
Jefe de policía: mujer muerta, hombre herido tras accidente de ATV en Pharr
Nota del editor: esta historia se ha actualizado con nueva información del Departamento de Policía de Pharr. Una mujer murió y un hombre resultó herido...
EEUU: Piden a demócratas actuar ante fallo contra el DACA
Inmigrantes y activistas exhortaron a los demócratas y...
Impacto de variante Delta en el Valle del Río Grande
Dos de los principales funcionarios sanitarios del Valle,...
Community continues searching for answers in unsolved murder of missing San Benito teen
Woman dead, man injured after ATV crash in Pharr
Gum removal efforts underway to beautify downtown McAllen
Photographer's Perspective: Covering flood stories
Gum removal efforts underway in McAllen
Community continues searching for answers in unsolved murder of missing San Benito...
UTRGV BASEBALL RECRUITING
Cardinal receives local scholarship
Kevin Stevens Draft Hopeful
Cavazos Sports Institute to host volleyball camp
Toros Beat El Paso at Home 3-2