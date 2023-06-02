Community Shows Support as Fallen Trooper Laid to Rest
MISSION - Trooper Moises Sanchez spent parts of his life serving in both the Marine Corps and Texas Department of Public Safety.
Outside the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission, there was an outpouring of support for the fallen trooper this Friday.
The entire road was lined with law enforcement, veterans, and just people who wanted to see Trooper Moises Sanchez one last time, before he was taken to his final resting place.
Watch the video for the full story.
