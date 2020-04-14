CON MI GENTE: Alamo Museum Keeping the History
ALAMO – In years past, details of the city of Alamo’s history was kept at the fire department.
Documents passed down from fire chief to fire chief.
Now, they found a permanent home in the city-run museum.
“They went through different commission sessions and created a museum department. So, now the museum is part of the city. A department of the city,” said Alejandro Oyoque, the museum curator.
The pictures tell the story, when the city was young.
