x

CON MI GENTE: Community comes together for Rio Grande City food drive

Related Story

In Rio Grande City, the community united for a food distribution event.

Many people came out to help distribute food to families in need, including the National Guard.

Starr County was served by the South Texas Food Bank out of Laredo.

For more information watch the video above.

News
CON MI GENTE: Community comes together for...
CON MI GENTE: Community comes together for Rio Grande City food drive
In Rio Grande City, the community united for a food distribution event. Many people came out to help distribute... More >>
3 years ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 7:20:00 AM CDT May 21, 2020
Radar
7 Days