CON MI GENTE: Community comes together for Rio Grande City food drive
In Rio Grande City, the community united for a food distribution event.
Many people came out to help distribute food to families in need, including the National Guard.
Starr County was served by the South Texas Food Bank out of Laredo.
For more information watch the video above.
