CON MI GENTE: New owners of the Koffee Klatch in Harlingen

The Koffee Klatch has been around in Harlingen for over 60 years.

The owners of the restaurant, Lucy and Rick Hinojosa, officially took over the business in November.

The restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Lucy says she herself used to be a customer, so the decision to buy it was not a difficult one.

