CON MI GENTE: Walk with the Mayor

MCALLEN – Everyone in town is invited to ‘Walk with the Mayor’ – an event intended to make you a healthier you.

Walk with the Mayor is part of 'It's Time Texas', a community challenge and the public is encouraged to come and walk for free.



The city of McAllen has won the competition two years in a row.

While most marathons charge a fee to enter, Walk with the Mayor is free.

For more information watch the video above.