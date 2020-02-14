x

CON MI GENTE: Walk With The Mayor

MCALLEN – Everyone in town is invited to ‘Walk with the Mayor’ – an event intended to make you a healthier you.

Walk with the Mayor is part of 'It's Time Texas', a community challenge and the public is encouraged to come and walk for free.

The city of McAllen has won the competition two years in a row.

While most marathons charge a fee to enter, Walk with the Mayor is free.

