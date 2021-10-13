Concerns continue over migrant surge as non-essential travel policy expected to change

Editor's note: The Biden administration says the United States will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to lift non-essential travel restrictions is expected to be made next week by the Department of Homeland Security. While some Valley officials are optimistic, there are still concerns about the surge of migrants crossing into the country.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation, an average of 45 million people crossed through Valley ports of entry annually between 2012 and 2019. Last year, the number decreased to just over 25 million people.

As the surge of migrants crossing into the U.S. continues along the border, Valley officials say they're prepared to help ease the pain of long wait times for travelers.

Watch the video above for the full story.