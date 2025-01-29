x

Conozca Sus Derechos: ¿Cómo pueden solicitar los hijos la residencia permanente de sus padres?

By: Las oficinas legales de Susana Silva

La abogada Susana Silva visita Noticias RGV para informar a la comunidad acerca del proceso para solicitar la residencia permanente familiar.

Número de contacto: (956) 734-5086 

Ubicación de la oficina: 103 S.3 RD ST. Harlingen

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

