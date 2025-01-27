x

Conozca Sus Derechos: ¿Cómo pueden solicitar los hijos la residencia permanente de sus padres?

6 hours 52 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, January 27 2025 Jan 27, 2025 January 27, 2025 12:46 PM January 27, 2025 in Noticias RGV - Salud y Vida

La abogada Susana Silva visita Noticias RGV para informar a la comunidad acerca del proceso para solicitar la residencia permanente familiar.

Número de contacto: (956) 734-5086 

Ubicación de la oficina: 103 S.3 RD ST. Harlingen

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

