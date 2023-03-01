Construction on Clayton's Beach Bar & Grill fishing pier continues
Related Story
Construction on a 1,000-foot long fishing pier over at Clayton's Beach Bar & Grill on South Padre Island is still underway.
The pier is being funded by the owner of the beach restaurant, Clayton Brashear.
The project has been in the works for five years and should be completed by early next year.
News
Construction on a 1,000-foot long fishing pier over at Clayton's Beach Bar & Grill on South Padre Island is still... More >>
News Video
-
Visually impaired students compete in Braille contest
-
Weslaco mayor discusses drop in crime rates, drainage improvements in state of...
-
Texas Southmost College holds multi-agency active shooter training
-
Consumer Reports: Take a smarter shower
-
Sharyland ISD seniors get hands on EMT training
Sports Video
-
Valley View wins in penalty shootaround 4-3 over Sharyland
-
RGV Vipers battle, but fall 109-100 to Long Island Nets
-
UTRGV picks up third win in a row, beat Utah Valley 69-59
-
Valley teams close out girls basketball season in UIL Regional Semifinals
-
Pharr Natatorium hosts WAC Swimming & Diving Championships