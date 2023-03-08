Construction on Clayton's Beach Bar & Grill fishing pier continues
Construction on a 1,000-foot long fishing pier over at Clayton's Beach Bar & Grill on South Padre Island is still underway.
The pier is being funded by the owner of the beach restaurant, Clayton Brashear.
The project has been in the works for five years and should be completed by early next year.
