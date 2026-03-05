Consumer Reports: What to buy in March 2026

March may not be packed with blockbuster sales, but Consumer Reports says the change of seasons brings its own money-saving opportunities if you know where to look. With retailers clearing out winter stock and rolling out spring promotions, a little timing and patience can stretch your dollars further.

“March is not a big sale month…but if you dig deeper, if you look closer, you will still find some good savings,” says Samantha Gordon of Consumer Reports. CR’s price trackers show that late February into early March is when stores start discounting winter gear to make room for spring merchandise — and at the same time, you’ll begin seeing early spring deals aimed at shoppers planning ahead.

Appliances and home gear are good categories to watch. If you’re in the market for a vacuum, think about your floors: CR recommends a canister vacuum for mostly bare floors or homes with many stairs, and an upright for heavy carpeting. Some households find value in a second, lighter vacuum to keep on another floor. For air purifiers, March can bring discounts, but CR warns shoppers to factor in the long-term cost of replacement filters, which typically need changing every six to 12 months and can add substantially to ownership costs.

When choosing an air purifier, look at the CADR or clean air delivery rate, to compare how much clean air a unit provides at high speed; HEPA filters often deliver the best performance. Noise matters too — because purifiers run constantly, choose a model with acceptable sound levels. As a point of reference, about 50 decibels is roughly the hum of a refrigerator.

If you’re planning home improvements for warmer weather, now’s a smart time to price-check materials and tools; contractors and retailers sometimes discount items ahead of the busy season. And for entertainment shoppers, March Madness often brings TV promotions and bundle deals that can yield meaningful savings if you’re patient and compare specs carefully.

Finally, as demand for winter gear drops, watch for deals on items like space heaters — but prioritize safety by choosing units with automatic shut-off and tip-over protection. A little research and timing can uncover bargains that add up month after month.