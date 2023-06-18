Court Date Rescheduled for Home Builder Accused of Stealing From Clients

EDINBURG – A local home builder accused of taking money from clients and never finishing the work will have to wait longer for his day in court.

The court date for the owner of Newmark Custom Homes, Juan Carlos Carranza, was pushed back to December.

They are waiting for the state and the Edinburg Police Department to see if there will be more charges.

Carranza was indicted earlier this year with knowingly and intentionally taking money out of construction loans and not building homes.

The indictment names eight victims.

His next hearing is set for Dec. 9.