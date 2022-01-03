Customer service company sets up offices in Harlingen's Valle Vista Mall

More offices are coming in to replace some of the stores that have closed at Valle Vista Mall in Harlingen.

Outsourcing customer service company Task Us has set up shop at the Harlingen mall that has been losing stores for several years, in part due to the popularity of online shopping.

Now this prime area is getting new life with these new offices. Chris O'Bryant with Task Us explains if you call the customer service line for your bank or a subscription service, you might end up speaking with someone in Harlingen — and they might even be working from home.

"A lot of even cashier jobs kind of transition into our role,” O’Bryant said.

This year, the company hired 900 people and it has plans on expanding its foot print inside the mall and reaching 24,000 sq. ft.

A Task Us representative says that they’re constantly hiring new people. If you’re interested in the jobs, click here.