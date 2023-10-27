Deadline to register to vote is Tuesday for November election

The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, October 10 for the upcoming November election.

Several cities have changes to their tax rates on this year's ballot.

The Hidalgo County Elections Department's main office will be extending their office hours to help residents register. The office will open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The process to vote is simple, just visit your local elections department and fill out the form. The office will even mail it out for you.

Early Voting starts on Monday, October 23 and Election Day is on Tuesday, November 7.